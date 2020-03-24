|
|
Rita Grote
Indianapolis - After a long and wonderful life, Rita Grote, 96, of Indianapolis passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at Demaree Crossing Assisted Living. She was born September 11, 1923 to the late Leo and Theresa Holtel, and married Raymond G. Grote (deceased) in January 1946. Rita and Ray had eight children: Barbara (Donald) Kemp; Janet (David) Embler; Mark (Jeannie) Grote; Rachael (Michael) Reddick; Dennis (Beth) Grote; Kathryn (Rex, deceased) Lawrence; Albert(deceased) (Luz) Grote and David (fiance Dar Bell) Grote; 37 grandchildren (1 deceased), 76 great grandchildren (1 deceased) and 12 great- great-grandchildren.
Rita was the second oldest of 10 children and is survived by her sisters Rose Weigel and Katie Holtel and her brother Charles Holtel. Rita was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church until Ray passed and Rita moved to assisted living in April 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date due to current circumstances.
In lieu of flowers, donates are requested to be sent to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46219 in memory of Rita and Raymond Grote.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home - Whiteland, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020