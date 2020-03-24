Services
Jessen Funeral Home
729 N US 31
Whiteland, IN 46184
(317) 535-6880
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Grote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Grote


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Grote Obituary
Rita Grote

Indianapolis - After a long and wonderful life, Rita Grote, 96, of Indianapolis passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at Demaree Crossing Assisted Living. She was born September 11, 1923 to the late Leo and Theresa Holtel, and married Raymond G. Grote (deceased) in January 1946. Rita and Ray had eight children: Barbara (Donald) Kemp; Janet (David) Embler; Mark (Jeannie) Grote; Rachael (Michael) Reddick; Dennis (Beth) Grote; Kathryn (Rex, deceased) Lawrence; Albert(deceased) (Luz) Grote and David (fiance Dar Bell) Grote; 37 grandchildren (1 deceased), 76 great grandchildren (1 deceased) and 12 great- great-grandchildren.

Rita was the second oldest of 10 children and is survived by her sisters Rose Weigel and Katie Holtel and her brother Charles Holtel. Rita was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church until Ray passed and Rita moved to assisted living in April 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date due to current circumstances.

In lieu of flowers, donates are requested to be sent to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46219 in memory of Rita and Raymond Grote.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home - Whiteland, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -