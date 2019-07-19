Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
East 10th St Church of God
7998 E 10th St
Indianapolis, IN
Rita J. Bennett


1947 - 2019
Rita J. Bennett Obituary
Rita J. Bennett

Indianapolis - Rita. J. Bennett, 72, of Indianapolis, IN passed away July 14, 2019. Rita was born in Crawfordsville, IN on February 5, 1947. Rita loved to craft and knit in her free time. She is survived by her beloved son, Scott; granddaughter, Victoria; brothers, Tom and John; and Fiance, Bruce. She is preceded in death by her sister, JoAnne. A memorial service will be held at East 10th St Church of God -7998 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219 on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1PM. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 19, 2019
