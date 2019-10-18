Services
Baker Funeral Home
387 E Broadway St
Danville, IN 46122
(317) 745-2360
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Bridge Church
Danville, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Garland residence
Danville - Rita J. O'Brien, 70 of Danville, passed away October 15, 2019. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 pm on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at West Bridge Church, Danville. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Garland residence on Saturday, October 26th at 2:30pm. Baker Funeral Home, Danville, is in charge of the arrangements. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
