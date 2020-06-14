Rita J. Specht
Indianapolis - 91, passed away June 13, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN, 46038.
www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.