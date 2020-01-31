Services
Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
1150 Logan St.
Noblesville, IN 46060
(317) 773-2584
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
410 Pearl St
Cicero, IN
Rita Mariani


1933 - 2020
Rita Mariani Obituary
Rita Mariani

Noblesville - Rita Ann (Stuckey) Mariani died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Noblesville, Indiana. She was born in Indianapolis on May 6, 1933. She was the fourth of six children born to Fred & Agnes (Brewer) Stuckey. Her brothers Robert (Ellie), Hubert (Carol) and sisters Mary (Richard) and Margaret (Charles) precede her in death. She is survived by her brother Thomas Stuckey (Jan (deceased) & Kathy) of Toronto, Canada and sister Norma Stuckey of Mesa, Arizona.

Rita married the love of her life, Peter R. Mariani, on February 16, 1963 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Indianapolis. Nine months after being married, they welcomed son Peter (Stacy), followed soon thereafter by Nancy (Mark Ferrara), Paul (Laurie) and Thomas (Myra). In 1965, they moved to Noblesville, Indiana where she was very active in the community and had many lifetime friends. Rita was blessed with twelve grandchildren: Hannah (Taylor) Mathews, SarahGrace and Julia Mariani; Emily (Luke) Wehner, Allison and Maria Ferrara; Gianluca and Mia Francesca Mariani; Joseph, Thomas, Celeste and Marco Mariani.

The Mariani family would like to thank the community of caregivers who blessed Rita with their graciousness as she battled Alzheimer's disease in her final years. Father Dale Ehrman, Dr. Thomas Miller, M.D., Margarita Pantoja-Barnes, Todra Hart, and the many wonderful staff members of The Legacy at Prairie Lakes. A calling will be held at Randall & Roberts funeral home, 1150 Logan Street, Noblesville, Indiana, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 410 Pearl St., Cicero, Indiana at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Full obituary at www.randallroberts.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
