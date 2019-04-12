Rita Marie Such



Plainfield - Rita Marie Such, 61, of Plainfield, passed away surrounded by loving family members on April 10, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1957 in Indianapolis to the late Grafton and Gladys Lillpop. Rita graduated from Ritter High School in 1975. She held many jobs over the years but none were as important as being a homemaker for her family. Rita was a dedicated member of the Crossroads Church in Avon. She loved the movie Jesus Christ Superstar and even watched the movie with the actor Ted Neeley. Rita was Barry Manilow's #1 fan and probably saw him in concert more than 100 times. She enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, scrapbooking and was a great seamstress. Holidays and birthdays were her way to show how much she cared about her family. Her grandchildren were her life and passion. Rita was preceded in death by her grandson, Nicky Throckmorton. Funeral services will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12:00 (noon) in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home where friends may visit from 10:00 am until time of service. Burial will follow in Chambersville Cemetery, Spencer, IN. Survivors include her loving husband, Chris Such; sons, Aaron (Brittney) and Joshua (Jessica) Such; daughter, Rachel (Christian) Throckmorton; brother, Dennis (Rita) Lillpop; sisters, Kay (Johnnie) Vibbert and Karen (Jessie) Ryder; 11 grandchildren with 1 on the way. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the University of Colorado Foundation, attention to Jerry Sinning 13001 E. 17th Place Mail Stop A065, Aurora, CO, 80045. Make checks payable to CU Foundation with NKH Crusaders Fund #0223311.www.hamptongentry.com Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 12, 2019