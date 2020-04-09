Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Olson


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Olson Obituary
Rita Olson

Indianapolis - Rita M. Olson

85, Indianapolis, passed away March 28, 2020. Rita was born Jan. 25, 1935 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Olson. Survivors include children Sherry Byrne, Cindy Jackson (husband Clay) and Richard Olson II; grandchildren Nathan, Jennifer, and Nick, five great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -