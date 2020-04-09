|
|
Rita Olson
Indianapolis - Rita M. Olson
85, Indianapolis, passed away March 28, 2020. Rita was born Jan. 25, 1935 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Olson. Survivors include children Sherry Byrne, Cindy Jackson (husband Clay) and Richard Olson II; grandchildren Nathan, Jennifer, and Nick, five great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020