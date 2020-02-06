Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-2514
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery
Rita P. Wesco Obituary
Rita P. Wesco

Greenwood - 85 of Greenwood passed away February 4, 2020. A celebration of Rita's life will be 1:00 pm Saturday, February 8th at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood with visitation starting at 10:00 am to service time. You are invited to read Rita's complete obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com where you may sign the guest book and share a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
