Rita P. Wesco
Greenwood - 85 of Greenwood passed away February 4, 2020. A celebration of Rita's life will be 1:00 pm Saturday, February 8th at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood with visitation starting at 10:00 am to service time. You are invited to read Rita's complete obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com where you may sign the guest book and share a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020