Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Rita Theresa Hendricks


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rita Theresa Hendricks Obituary
Rita Theresa Hendricks

Indianapolis - 77, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born on July 24, 1941 in Indianapolis to the late Lawrence B. and Theresa L (Raja) Weimer. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from Manual High School in 1959. She was a loving wife and mother and she enjoyed bowling. Survivors include her husband, Earl W. "Bud" Hendricks; children, Dennis L. Brown (Karen), Renea E. Gard (Robert) and Ron E. McGuire Jr. (Ginger); sister, Margaret A. Vance; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lawrence V. Weimer, Jeannette M. Weimer, August N. Weimer, Rachel M. Weimer, Eugene F. Weimer, Donald J. Weimer and Carolyn M. McMullin; and granddaughter, Mercedes McGuire. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church with calling one hour prior to Mass. Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 9, 2019
