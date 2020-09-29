1/
Rita "Billie" Wood
Carmel - Rita "Billie" W. Wood, age 89, of Carmel, Indiana passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Billie was born April 8, 1931 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Indianapolis. Billie worked for many years with Eli Lilly and the Carmel Clay Schools.

Billie is survived by son John (Kristine) Wood; grandson Michael Craig Wood II, granddaughter Kellie Ann Wood, grandson Andrew James Wood, granddaughter Elizabeth Anne Wood and grandson Scott Alden Wood.

Billie was preceded in death by her husband Jack Wood; son Michael Craig Wood and daughter Paula Wood; sister Evelyn Williams.

A memorial visitation for Billie will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Road, Carmel, IN 46033, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM.

Contributions in Billie's memory may be made to Indiana Special Olympics, 6200 Technology Center Drive #105, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.leppertmortuary.com for the Wood family.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
