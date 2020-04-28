|
|
Rita Wynant Myer
Morristown - Rita Wynant Myer, 80, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Hancock Regional Hospital.
She was born March 14, 1940, in Shelbyville, the daughter of the late Clyde and Alice (Walker) Wynant of Freeport.
Rita was also preceded in death by her daughter, Leslie Ann Myer.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roger Myer of Morristown; daughter, Laura Myer of Carmel; grandchildren, Courtney Hardin Brodsky and husband, Michael, of New York City, New York, Cameron Hardin and wife, Hannah, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Grace Mungle of Bloomington, and Margaret Alice "Maggie" Myer of Carmel; and brother, William Wynant and wife, Cathy, of Indianapolis; and several nieces and nephews.
Rita graduated in 1958 from Morristown High School.
She loved Jesus and would talk about his love and grace to anyone who would listen.
Rita enjoyed reading and traveling.
She was a compassionate woman and had a heart for animals.
Her family was her pride and joy.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Asbury Cemetery in Morristown. Please follow the COVID-19 guidelines on social distancing, of remaining six (6) feet apart or remaining in your cars.
Services have been entrusted to Freeman Family Funeral Homes, 124 E. North St. in Morristown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or at samaritanspurse.org.
Online condolences may be shared with Rita's family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020