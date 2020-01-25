|
|
R.J. Pearcy
Camby - R.J. Pearcy, of Camby, died January 24, 2020. He was born in Vincennes, IN on December 25, 1930 to the late Raymond Bryan and Sarah Alice (Foster) Pearcy. He married H. Jean (Lutes) Pearcy.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Jones Family Mortuary, Mooresville. Daughter, Trudi, will officiate the celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
For full obituary, to share a favorite story about R.J., or to leave an online condolence please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020