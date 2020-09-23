1/1
Rob Hays
1987 - 2020
Rob Hays

Robert "Rob" Costigan Hays, 32, of Indianapolis (formerly of Kentland, IN) died at 12:29 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020 at IU Community North of Indianapolis of cardiac arrest.

Rob was born on November 13, 1987, in Normal, IL the son of Bob and Joan Hays.

Rob graduated from South Newton High School in 2006. He deferred college for a year to serve as an Indiana FFA State Officer. After serving, Rob attended Purdue University and received both his Bachelors and Masters. He taught at Warsaw High School from 2011-2015, serving as an FFA advisor - his true passion. In 2015, he became the Assistant Director of the Indiana FFA. In 2018, Rob became the Executive Director, a dream he had for many years.

Rob had many interests such as running, art, painting and glassblowing. He was an avid reader, seasonal decorator, professional couch-napper but recently CrossFit enthusiast.

Surviving are Rob's parents, Bob and Joan Hays of Kentland, two sisters he deeply loved Ali Hays of Chicago, Casey Ward of Kentland, and a brother-in law he greatly admired Damon Ward, a nephew and niece he adored, Jackson and Elizabeth Ward, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins as well as the many friends he considered family.

A drive by viewing will be held at the Newton County Pumpkin Vine Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 26th from 11:00 to 3:00 pm CST. A private memorial service for family to follow at 5:00 pm CST.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Rob Hays Memorial Fund, which will be established in Rob's honor. Checks can be made out to the Indiana FFA Foundation; memo line: c/o Rob Hays Memorial Fund and sent to P.O. 9, Trafalgar, IN 46181.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Newton County Pumpkin Vine Fairgrounds
SEP
26
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland
214 E Washington St
Kentland, IN 47951
