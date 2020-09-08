Robert 'Bob' Gartner Sr.
Robert 'Bob' Gartner Sr., age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, September 6, 2020 at his home in Brown County.
Bob was born September 12, 1928 in Indianapolis, to his parents, the late John Jeffrey and Leona (Linder) Gartner. He was a 1946 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis and went on to serve as a Sergeant in the Infantry Division of the Indiana Army National Guard.
On November 25, 1948, Bob married Kenna C. (Slick) Gartner in Indianapolis. She preceded him in death on May 5, 2017 after 68 loving years of marriage. Bob was also preceded in death by siblings, Dorothy Allen, John and Dick Gartner.
He is survived by his children, Robert Gartner Jr. of Brown County, Steven (Kathy) Gartner of Brown County, John (Darla) Gartner of Spearsville and Christina (Thomas) Buccos of Brown County; brother in law, Harry Slick of Indianapolis; 8 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Bob, along with his wife, were the retired owners and operators of Shady Oaks Lake Campground in Brown County, Woodcroft Construction and the Woodcroft Center.
He was a member of Saint Mark Catholic Church in Indianapolis. Bob enjoyed wintering in Florida, playing on bowling leagues and riding his golf cart. He will be remembered for always building, digging or bulldozing something.
The Rev. Allen Whitehurst will conduct a memorial service on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Meredith-Clark Funeral Home Cremation & Personalization Center, 179 E. Mulberry Street in Morgantown. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent in honor of Bob to the American Heart Association
, 6100 W. 96th Street, Ste. 200 Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Condolences may be made to the Gartner family at www.meredith-clark.com
.