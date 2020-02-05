|
|
Robert A. Kowich Jr.
Indianapolis - In Loving Memory
Robert A. Kowich, Jr., age 83 of Indianapolis passed away peacefully at home on January 26, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 5, 1936, to Robert and Antoinette (Bary) Kowich.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Patsy Reynolds Kowich; children, Bob, David (Monica), Kathy Wagner (Kurt) and Carol Chambers (Brad); grandchildren, Nick, Maddy, Jack, Will, Josie and Samantha; sister Lorraine Turrell.
In keeping with his request, funeral services were private and for immediate family only.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020