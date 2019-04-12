|
Robert A. Mc Intyre, Jr.
- - Age, 88. Passed away on April 3rd. Loving father of Linda Mc Intyre-Baker; brother of Lou Sharpe, Eula Oliver(Vernon) and Wilma Pitts(Michael); grandfather of Valerie N. Pearson(Donald), Cassyetta L. Price and Melissa L. Woods; a host of family and friends.Visitation, Monday, April 15th 10 am until service time of 12 noon at Resurrection Community Church, 2502 E. 38th Street-Interment-Washington Park North Cemetery
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 12, 2019