Services
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Resurrection Community Church
2502 E. 38th Street
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Resurrection Community Church
2502 E. 38th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. McIntyre Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert A. McIntyre Jr. Obituary
Robert A. Mc Intyre, Jr.

- - Age, 88. Passed away on April 3rd. Loving father of Linda Mc Intyre-Baker; brother of Lou Sharpe, Eula Oliver(Vernon) and Wilma Pitts(Michael); grandfather of Valerie N. Pearson(Donald), Cassyetta L. Price and Melissa L. Woods; a host of family and friends.Visitation, Monday, April 15th 10 am until service time of 12 noon at Resurrection Community Church, 2502 E. 38th Street-Interment-Washington Park North Cemetery
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now