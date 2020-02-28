|
|
Robert A. Titlow, Jr.
Robert A. Titlow, Jr. passed on February 16, 2020. Rob was born in 1942 at Fort Benning, GA while his father was an active duty US Army officer. Following WWII, the family returned to civilian life in Pennsylvania where his father assumed a managment position with General Motors. As his father rose in GM the family moved from Pennsylvania to Indiana to Arkansas. After two years at Lehigh Univ., Rob decided to enlist in the US Air Force as a commissioned officer and a navigator assigned to C-130s. He spent most of his USAF career in overseas assignments (Phillippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Germany and Greece).After ten years in the Air Force, Rob decided to return to civilian life and finish his college degree.
Rob selected IU Bloomington where he received his Bachelor's degree in Photo Journalism and Instructional Syst. Tech.He then earned a Masters in Public Admin. follow by a doctorate in Law. After a brief employment with Crane Naval Installation, Rob accepted a position with Allison Gas Turbine as a Contracts Attorney. During his career with Allison he migrated to the advanced development area, AADC and Liberty Works with Rolls Royce until his retirement.
Rob was always intrigued with things mechanical and read voraciously on a wide range of topics. He enjoyed automotive and aviation art with appreciation for classic and exotic cars. While based in Europe with the Air Force, he developed a fascination with sports cars and F1 racing that followed him back to the states.
He is survived by his wife Jane McCullough, sister Eileen (Owens), brother Dave, Lenore Williams (daughter by marriage), Aubrey Baker and Tarrance Webb(grandkids by marriage).
Rob requested that there be no funeral service. Instead, whenever his friends gather, the stories and experiences be remembered and enjoyed many times.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020