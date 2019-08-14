|
Robert "Bob" Alfred Raymond Sr.
Beech Grove - age 81, Indiana passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019. Bob was born on April 10, 1938 in Haverhill, Massachusetts to the late Harmidas and Lauria (Faubert) Raymond. He graduated from Haverhill High School. Bob was a United States Marine Corps veteran, having served for 6 years. Bob married Maxine Hall in December of 1957.
Bob worked as a car salesman at Jack Smart Ford beginning in 1976 and retired from Ray Skillman in 2008. He was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church. Bob loved music and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his children, Robert Alfred (Monique) Raymond Jr., David (Lisa) Raymond, Mark (Jenifer) Raymond and Renee Raymond Hines; grandchildren, Kelsey, Christopher, Nicholas, Breanna, Brendon, Destin and Trayce; and great grandson, Elijah. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maxine; parents, Harmidas and Lauria Raymond; and siblings, Joseph, Phillip, Armand, Eddie, Blanche, Irene and Rita.
A visitation for Bob will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main Street, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Name Catholic Church, 89 N. 17th Avenue, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 14, 2019