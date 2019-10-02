Services
Robert Allen Attkisson Sr.

Robert Allen Attkisson Sr. Obituary
Robert Allen Attkisson Sr.

Pittsboro - On Monday, September 30th, 2019, Robert Allen Attkisson, Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather graduated to eternity at the age of 88.

He was born March 30th, 1931 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Lynn Theodore Attkisson and Florence Elizabeth Summerville. On July 5th, 1941, he married his childhood sweetheart, Mabel Ann Small at the tender age of 10. On May 21st, 1955, he renewed his vows to her. They would remain together until her passing in 1991. He had successful enlistments in the Army and Army Air Corp during World War II and the Navy during Korea. He completed a successful career of 52 years at United Technologies Carrier. He loved to dance and socialize and had never met a stranger. He had a passion for Angels.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, wife, brothers; Paul Jr, Jackie, and Joseph, sisters; Ruthie and Rosemary, and three sons; Harry, Robert Jr. and Larry. He is survived by his sisters; Lucille, Miriam, Grace and Kathy, daughter, Patricia, and son, Lynn; 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Sunday, October 6th at Crown Hill Cemetery off of West 38th street, Indianapolis. There will be a viewing starting at noon and the funeral service will begin at 2.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
