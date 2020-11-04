Robert Andrew Miller
Indianapolis - 82, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020. He was born in Napoleon, OH. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Miller and Marcella Sheridan Miller, siblings (Ann, Carol, Phyllis, Suzanne, and Richard) and beloved wife, Marjorie J. Miller. He is survived by his loving daughters, Erin Miller and Kerry (Jim) Chafin; and granddaughter, Emily Chafin. Other survivors include brothers and sisters in-law, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Upper Sandusky High School in 1956, Bob served four years in the Navy before attending and graduating from The Ohio State University with a marketing degree. He enjoyed 38 years in sales and sales management with the Hobart Corporation, living in Troy Ohio, Dearborn Michigan, and Carmel Indiana over the span of his career. In his retirement he was very active in the Kiwanis Club, Carmel Greenspace, Meals on Wheels, and the American Cancer Society. He was an avid reader and greatly enjoyed birding at Carmel's Cook Creek and Indianapolis Eagle Creek parks. He had a lifelong passion for stream fishing and would often cast a line into the White River, Sugar Creek, Big Walnut, or the Tippecanoe. Bob delighted in spending time with his family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
A small memorial service will be planned in Carmel, Indiana later in the spring. Burial will be at Hamilton Memorial Cemetery in Westfield, Indiana, next to his beloved wife, Marge.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to Carmel's Cook Creek Park.