Robert Anthony Peterson
Honolulu - Our dear Robert ("Robb", "Jazzbro") Peterson passed away peacefully at home in Honolulu, Hawaii from Lewy Body dementia and complications from COVID-19, on his 70th birthday, September 29, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved significant other of 28 years, Anna Mori (and family), 12 brothers and sisters, Stephen (Maura), Gregory (Camila), Philip (Debbie), Timothy "Timote", Mark (Louann), Martin, Jowanna, Valerie (Claude), Chris "Christian" (Nona), Bridgette, Lorraine (William), and Monica. Robert had many nieces and nephews whom he was most proud of.
Born on September 29, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the fourth son of Isaac Newton Peterson and Thelma Relphorde Peterson Hannon, both deceased. The Peterson family relocated to Indianapolis, Indiana in the 1960's for better job opportunities. Robert moved to Hawaii after retiring from the United States Air Force in 1976 on a medical disability (narcolepsy). Despite his narcolepsy disability, and through perseverance, after graduating from high school in 1968 he attended Indiana University and later completed the required course studies to obtain his Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Hawaii Pacific University in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Being an aficionado of jazz and devotee of music in general, as the "Jazzbro" he worked as a news journalist, producer and disc jockey at various radio stations, including KIPO, KTUH, KHNR, KHPR. He also worked for the US Postal Service and as a civilian employee at Fort Shafter Army Base in Honolulu, Hawaii, retiring in 2018.
A celebration of life will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana, where many of his family reside, after the COVID-19 pandemic is resolved, hopefully by mid-2021.
Lewy Body dementia and narcolepsy are devastating diseases that affect millions of Americans. If you wish to help in finding cures for these diseases, please make your donations in any amount to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, at LBDA.org
and/or the Narcolepsy Network, at NarcolepsyNetwork.org
.