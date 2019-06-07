|
Robert B. Koschmann
Carmel - Robert B. Koschmann, 100, passed away June 5, 2019. He was born July 25, 1918, in Melrose Park, IL, the son of the late Emil Bernhard and Clara Anna (Osenberg) Koschmann. He married Mildred Ida Reimer on June 25, 1944, who preceded him in death on January 12, 2008.
He was a 1936 graduate of Proviso Township High School in Maywood, IL. He attended Valparaiso University and graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering.
Bob retired in 1980 after 38 years of service, from the Allison Division of General Motors where he was a test engineer and design engineer for aircraft engines. He also taught math at IUPUI for 15 years and received three awards for excellence in teaching.
Bob and Mildred, along with three other couples, founded Messiah Lutheran Church in Indianapolis. Since 1983, Bob was an active member of Cornerstone Lutheran Church of Carmel, where he was a member of the choir.
He was a member of a seniors group and 20-year participant in a home Bible study group. While living at The Stratford Senior Living Community, he also led a Bible study group. He enjoyed spending winters in Fort Myers, coaching Little League, and was an avid golfer.
He is survived by three children, Bob (Annette) Koschmann of Glen Ellyn, IL, Janet (Gary) Myers of Seymour, IN, and Nanci (Steve) Over of Carmel, IN; eight grandchildren, Andrea Myers, Adam (Toni) Myers, Kim Koschmann, Chad Koschmann, Hailey Koschmann, Scott (Brittany) Over, Natalie Over, and Madeline Over; and two great grandchildren, Eli and Parker Myers.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 East Main Street, Carmel. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the church; and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Cornerstone Lutheran Church. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 7, 2019