Robert B. Stone
Indianapolis - 1919 -2019
Indianapolis - Long time Indianapolis dentist, Robert B. Stone, passed away peacefully in his sleep November 19, 2019. He had recently achieved a milestone birthday, turning 100 years old in October. Bob was loved by many, but especially his family, his friends, his neighbors, and three generations of patients. He possessed a keen sense of humor, an incredible singing voice, and a memory for historical facts and his favorite subject, sports. While he loved all sports, he particularly relished in college sports, football and basketball, and his favorite team of all: the Indiana Hoosiers. Bob was also an accomplished musician, playing the clarinet in the Indiana University Marching Hundred.
Born in Logansport, Indiana where he spent his early childhood, Bob's parents, Homer and Hazel Stone, moved their family to Crawfordsville then to Indianapolis when he was a freshman in high school. He graduated from Shortridge High School and matriculated to Indiana University, then to the IU School of Dentistry, graduating in 1944. Bob just so happened to meet the love of his life, Maribeth Milles, who was working temporarily at the dental school for a semester before she began teaching, and they married in 1945. They were married almost sixty years when Maribeth passed away in 2005. Bob joined the Navy and served as a dentist onboard a troop transport ship in the Pacific corridor during WWII. After the war, he returned to practice dentistry but was called again to serve as a dentist on base during the Korean War. Bob left the Navy with the rank, Lieutenant Commander, and he returned to his dental practice in Indianapolis.
Bob belonged to Ulen Country Club in Lebanon, Indiana for many years where he was an avid and accomplished golfer. He was also a member of the Grand Lodge of Indiana in Crawfordsville and North United Methodist Church in Indianapolis.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his older sister, Rachel. He is survived by his two daughters, Patricia Stone Brown and Catherine Stone-Skelton.
A Celebration of Life gathering for Bob is planned for Saturday, December 7 at Leppert Mortuary in Nora. Calling will begin at 11:00, followed by the service at 1:00.
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to Indiana University, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School or the Indiana Blind Children's Foundation (ibcf). Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019