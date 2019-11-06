|
Robert Bass Jr.
Indianapolis - General Electric executive, Robert R. Bass Jr. passed away Nov 5, 2019. Born October 11, 1940, Mr. Bass was preceded in death by his father Dr. R. Randall Bass and his mother, Dorothy Jane Myers Quirk. Mr. Bass' grandfather was Herbert L. Bass, noted Indianapolis architect at the turn of the last century, William H. Bass, founder of the Bass Photo Company and Mamie Bass founder of the International Altrusa clubs for women in business are his great uncle and great aunt respectively.
Mr. Bass is survived by his brother, Stephen M. Bass of East Sandwich MA, his wife Linda and three nieces, Tracy Wilson, Wendy Bass, and Lisa Sailer, and many cousins. He is also survived by the Barrett family in Fortville IN.
Mr. Bass graduated from Purdue with a BSME in Mechanical Engineering, and from Northwestern with an MSME in High Speed Gas Dynamics. He started his career at the Allison Div. of GM and after nine years began a 45 year association with the Gas Turbine and Marine and Industrial Engines Divisions of General Electric in Schenectady, NY and Cincinnati, OH holding various engineering and marketing positions. Mr. Bass also played drums starting at age 10 and recently has been playing at many establishments in the Indianapolis area. He was in the Broad Ripple High School and Purdue Marching bands.
Mr. Bass has requested that contributions in his name be made to the medical research in Liver Diseases, Aids and The Damien Center in Indianapolis, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019