Robert Benjamin (Ben) Bush, III
Robert Benjamin (Ben) Bush, III, passed away on February 9, 2020, at the age of 32. He was born on September 28, 1987 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and was the adored son of Debra Hovde Bush and Robert Benjamin Bush II. In addition to his parents, Ben is survived by his beloved sister Kelsey Lynn Bush (fiancé, Jared Shively) of Columbus, Ohio, his grandparents Patricia and Robert Benjamin Bush of Columbus, Indiana, and loving aunts, uncles, cousins and goddaughters, Ingrid and Sophia Coghlin of Sweden. He was preceded in death by his beloved Gaga, Karen Sorenson Hovde.
Ben attended the Orchard School and Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. While at Brebeuf, he flourished spiritually and academically. His lifelong moral compass was the Brebeuf motto "Men and Women for Others." At Brebeuf, Ben was a Kairos leader, a member of the Speech Team, and began the Young Republicans Club. In the spirit of inclusivity, he also helped start the Young Democrats Club. Additionally, he was a math tutor for children at the Oaks Academy and an enthusiastic volunteer on Mitch Daniels' 2004 Governor campaign. Ben graduated from Brebeuf in 2006 and earned the status of Valedictorian. He was awarded the Bart McCormick Memorial Scholarship Award, the James H. Howard Memorial Science Award, National Forensic League Degree of Honor and National Merit Scholarship. At graduation, Ben was presented with The Jesuit Award, Brebeuf's highest honor.
Ben went on to Princeton University where, as a freshman, he was a walk-on to the Varsity Squash Team (and the first member to come from Indiana). He was a member, coach, and president of the Intramural Squash Club, a member of Terrace Dining Club, and President of the Korean Club. He founded the Princeton Tasters Club which has continued as one of the most successful clubs on campus. After graduation in 2010, Ben was an active member of the Princeton Alumni Association and enjoyed serving as a regional interviewer for the school.
Ben began his professional career with SAP as a Product Specialist in Philadelphia and then joined his father as the Director of Strategy at Orchard Software in Carmel, Indiana, a company his parents founded.
Ben was a naturally curious and adventurous person and passionately pursued many hobbies including fly-fishing, hunting, skiing, historic weaponry, and travel. He was a voracious reader and loved to challenge himself intellectually. Ben's greatest passion in life was cherishing his family and pouring life into his friendships. He greatly valued his collection of friends around the world. He loved BIG and he loved intentionally with his whole heart.
Ben died of organ failure as a result of alcoholism. Ben's family would like to thank the many dedicated caregivers who helped Ben battle the disease, including the Carmel Fire Department, the hospital medical professionals, LaVerna Lodge, AA, all his unsung sober buddies, and the entire community at Futures Recovery Healthcare of Tequesta in Florida.
A Celebration of the Life of Robert Benjamin Bush III will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020, 11:30 am at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the "Ben Bush Scholarship" at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, 2801 West 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46268 or online at https://brebeuf.org/support-brebeuf/make-your-gift-online/ See the "Designation" sections drop down menu as you complete your online gift.
