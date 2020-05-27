Robert Bernard McNamara
Indianapolis - Robert Bernard McNamara, age 91, peacefully passed into heaven on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Bob was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, as the eighth of the ten children of Leo C. and Ethel McNamara née O'Connor. He grew up working alongside his brothers at their family's Standardbred horse farm, Two Gaits, in Carmel. Bob graduated from Cathedral High School and then attended Purdue University, graduating with a degree in horticulture. It was there that he met his wife, Eleanor Scheidler. After college, Bob served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He returned to Indiana to marry Elly, and together with his brother, Dick, established McNamara Bros. Florist in 1954. With an emphasis on customer service, quality design, and excellence, Bob led McNamara Florist to be one of the most successful and respected flower shops in the country.
During Bob's years in the floral industry, he was elected president of FTD which served florists throughout North America. The following year, he served as the international president of Interflora. As FTD president, Bob and Elly had the opportunity to join a team of florists asked to decorate the White House for Christmas. He was given the opportunity to meet President and Mrs. Reagan, and had the privilege of hanging the official Christmas wreath on the Oval Office door.
In 1993 Bob was honored as a Distinguished Agricultural Alumni of Purdue University. With his love for beauty, music, and art, Bob was also a life-long patron of the fine arts in Indianapolis. He served on the Board of Trustees for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and was an Emeritus Board member of the American Pianists Association of Indianapolis. Given his deep Irish heritage, Bob was also very pleased to be selected, along with his brother, Dick, as the 2012 Irish Citizens of the Year and Grand Marshalls of the St. Patrick's Day parade hosted by the Indianapolis Athletic Club.
To Bob, his Catholic faith was the foundation of his life. His love for his parish and his God underlaid his kind and generous character as a husband, father, employer, and citizen. Bob was a devoted member of St. Luke Catholic Church for over 50 years. He highly valued the sanctity of life and faithfully supported several pro-life organizations. He desired to encourage others in their faith and Catholic education. Bob served on the Board of Overseers for St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in southern Indiana. He was also a long-time member of the Serra Club and a devoted supporter of Marian University of Indianapolis.
Bob loved watching a stunning sunset paint the Sanibel sky, swimming with his children and grandchildren at Kentucky Lake, singing together with his wife while holding her hand, and the simple beauty and fragrance of a perfect rose. His love for his family and deep peace that "God's in charge" was evident to those who knew him best. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by Elly (Scheidler) McNamara, his wife of 66 years, and his seven children and their spouses: Steve (Vikkii) McNamara, Kathleen (Carl) Sisk, Beth (Tim) Baker, Patrice (Bob) Shebeck, Clare (Jeff) Houk, Mary (Jonathan) Henrichsen, and Louise (Mike) Frasure. He is also survived by his 24 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Dick (Peg) McNamara.
Irish Blessing:
"May the road rise to meet you.
May the wind always be at your back.
May the sunshine warm upon your face,
And the rains fall soft upon your fields.
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hands."
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral Mass and burial will be private for immediate family only. At a later day to be determined, a Mass and Celebration of Life will be open to all extended family, friends, and community. Flowers are always welcome, but donations can also be made, if desired, to any of the organizations mentioned above.
Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
