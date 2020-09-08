1/1
Robert Burl Bevington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 90, passed from this earth to his heavenly home September 6, 2020. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father. He graduated from Galveston High School. Bob served with the United States Army in Korea as a personal administrative specialist. He graduated from Purdue with distinction with a B.S. Degree in plant physiology agronomy. Bob was a member of Ceres and Alpha Zeta, a national honorary fraternity. He completed several courses in engineering mathematics and chemistry, which he dearly loved. Following his retirement from Eli Lilly, Bob was a realtor and a real estate broker. He was also a member of Gateway Community Methodist Church in Fortville, IN.

Robert and his twin brother, Raymond, were born June 5, 1930 to Ralph and Ola Bevington. Bob married Marilyn A. Ferguson on December 29, 1963 in Indianapolis. This marriage brought forth 2 sons, Robert A. and Brian Bevington, whom both reside in Indianapolis. This marriage of 56 years had many enjoyable memories, including a trip to Europe visiting 9 countries in 22 days.

Bob is survived by his 2 sons, Robert A. and Brian. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, who just passed away back in July 2020.

Services will be held at 11am on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services, 5215 N. Shadeland Avenue, with visitation starting at 9:30am. Burial to follow at approx. 1:30pm at Galveston Cemetery, Galveston, IN.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Service
11:00 AM
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Burial
01:30 PM
Galveston Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
(317) 562-0145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved