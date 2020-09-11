Robert (Bob) Byers
Robert (Bob) Byers, of Bradenton, formerly of Indianapolis, IN passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020. He was born in St. Louis Missouri to William and Florence Byers and raised in Indianapolis, IN.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother, William T. Byers, two sisters, Edna Shackelford and Dorothy Darrah and his loving wife of 57 years, Lois Pickard Byers.
Survived by his daughters, Therese Lipscomb of Westfield, IN and Deborah (Greg) Mulley of Sarasota, FL; 3 grandchildren, Derrick Muldoon, Greg (Chelsea) Kennedy, and Brian Kennedy; 3 great grandchildren, John, Bennett, and Holland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was an Army veteran who served in both World War II and the Korean War (1948-1952). He married Lois W Pickard in 1952 and settled in Indianapolis, IN.
Bob was a partner in Thorpe Awnings, where he managed Sales and Accounting until retirement in 1993. Bob and Lois retired to Bradenton, FL in 1994.
Bob was an avid bodybuilder in his younger years and at 42 years old, wrote an exercise book called The Daily Dozen. He exercised every day of his life, following the principles of his book. He was very active throughout his life, playing golf and bowling. Never one to be idle, he started a successful window washing business called, I DO WINDOWS, when he was 73. He retired a second time at the age 84.
Bob was a Catholic and a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church. He was also a member of Indianapolis Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Junto Club, and the American Legion.
A Celebration of his life will be at Sarasota National Cemetery on October 13th, 2020 at 12:30pm.
Always a pet owner, Bob supported Bishop Animal Shelter. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor at http://www.bishopspca.org
Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com