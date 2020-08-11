1/1
Robert Byron Pirtle
Robert Byron Pirtle

Born February 1, 1935 in Sullivan, Indiana to Kathryn and Harry Pirtle. His family moved to Indianapolis, Indiana in 1943. He graduated from Howe High School in 1953. He was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He received a scholarship to play baseball at Butler University, he graduated from Butler in 1957. During that period he married his high school sweetheart, Suzanne Parker.

He had a keen business mind and moved from an executive position with NCR to be president of Allen Drug Company in Orlando a year before Walt Disney World opened. He was selected to be Vice President of what today is Downtown Disney.

Robert was ill several years prior to his death on February 27, 2020. He is survived by son, Michael R. Pirtle and daughter, Melissa Claus both of Orlando; brother, Jan Pirtle (deceased); brother, Joe Pirtle and nephew, Drew Pirtle both of Indianapolis, IN.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
