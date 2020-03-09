|
Robert C. "Bob" Bechtold
Martinsville - Robert "Bob" Charles Bechtold Sr., 95, a longtime resident of Martinsville and former resident of Greenwood, entered eternal life on March 7, 2020 at the Indiana Veteran's Home in West Lafayette, Indiana, after a short illness.
Bob was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on August 8, 1924 to the late Joseph and Mary Magdalene (Wettrick) Bechtold. He spent his childhood in Indianapolis and graduated from Shortridge High School.
On October 2, 1946, Bob married the love of his life, Mary Margaret (Bechert), who preceded him in death on September 6, 2007. Their love story and marriage of nearly 61 years was admirable, as Mary fell in love with Bob twice, once as a faithful husband and again as her attentive caregiver.
Bob was a member of the "Greatest Generation" and a disabled veteran who fought in World War II. He was a member of the 194th Glider Infantry Regiment of the First Battalion 17th Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. He served as a medical technician, earning the rank of Sergeant, and participated in the Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe campaigns. Bob was awarded several medals including, the EAME Theater Ribbon w/3 Bronze Stars, American Theater Ribbon, Bronze Arrowhead, and a Victory Medal of World War II.
As stated in the Indianapolis Star in 1945, "He also earned the Bronze Star Medal for his fearless leadership and unfailing courage which he displayed in January 1945 in action in Belgium. During heavy fighting in Neuf Moulin, Bob led a litter squad through the buildings, clearing them of heavy casualties despite the fact that part of the village was held by the enemy and the area was being shelled by both armies. From the summer of 1945 to his honorable discharge on January 5, 1946, Bob served as a member of an honor guard of the 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Berlin."
Bob was employed at Ross Ad Seal in Indianapolis as a tool and die cutter for nearly 30 years, retiring in 1975. After retiring from Ross Ad Seal, he held a variety of positions including flower and medical supply deliveryman for the following 14 years, eventually retiring in 1989.
He was known to be an avid 'do-it-yourselfer', working on cars, his home and raising rabbits and cattle to ensure a supply of steaks. Many will remember seeing him walk DAILY for the past several years on the country lanes of Martinsville, come rain, sleet, snow or shine, on his six-mile route.
Bob was a devout and lifelong Catholic and a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Martinsville.
He is survived by his loving family including his daughter, Margaret (Michael) McGuire of Naperville, IL; sons, Robert (Jill) Bechtold Jr. of San Diego, CA, and Richard (Denise) Bechtold of Thorntown, IN; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Bechtold of Fishers, IN; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; son, James Bechtold; brother, Donald Bechtold and 2 grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, March 11th from 3:00 pm-7:00 pm at Neal & Summers Funeral Home in Martinsville and from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm on Thursday at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Martinsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, March 12th at the church beginning immediately following the visitation at 2:00 pm and he will be laid to rest beside his wife in St. Martin's Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to your in Bob's memory. Condolences and memories may be shared with the Bechtold family online at www.nealandsummers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020