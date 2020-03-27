|
Robert C ("Bob") Roeder
Robert C ("Bob") Roeder died on March 21 at the age of 72. Bob was born in Evansville Indiana in 1947. Bob's father died in 1956 when Bob was 9 years old and he was raised by his mother Mildred, along with his sister Janice who was 2 years younger than Bob and his brother Rick who was 9 years younger than Bob. Bob worked as a stock clerk at a small grocery store, while attending high school. He graduated from F. J. Reitz High School in Evansville Indiana in 1965.
After graduation, Bob worked full-time at Whirlpool Corporation, while also attending Indiana State University Evansville, now the University of Southern Indiana ("USI"), in 1965. Bob became very active in a variety of organizations on USI's campus. Bob was the founder of and President of the Student Activities Committee. Mr. Roeder also was a member of Student Government, a member of Alpha Kappa Psi and Co-Chair of the Student Drive for Books for the new USI Library. He graduated with the first graduation class in 1971 and received the Outstanding Student Achievement Award. In 1975, Mr. Roeder was the first recipient of the USI Distinguished Alumni Award. In 2010, Bob was the Commencement Speaker for the USI graduation ceremony and received an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree. He also received the USI "Spirit of the Eagle Award".
Mr. Roeder's worked for the State of Indiana for 10 years, his initial job with the Indiana Employment Security Division. In 1972, he transferred to the Personnel Division for the State as a Compensation Analyst. In 1973, he became Director of Compensation for the State and in 1974 and 1975 Bob co-chaired a Task Force on Job Classification and Compensation. He also worked on special projects for the Governor's office. In 1976,
Mr. Roeder was appointed Personnel Director for the State of Indiana by Governor Otis Bowen. He continued in that role until July of 1981, when he decided to pursue a consulting career. Mr. Roeder received a Sagamore of the Wabash from Governor Bowen and also received a Sagamore of the Wabash from Governor Orr.
Mr. Roeder was a Principal and Senior Human Capital Consultant in Mercer Inc.'s Indianapolis office for 35 years, specializing in executive compensation, employee rewards and human resources management consulting. Bob was a nationally recognized executive compensation consultant to tax-exempt organizations.
Bob was an active member of the USI Foundation Board, the Society for Human Resource Management, the St. Monica Catholic Church Men's Club and the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration. In 1995 he received an Honorary Lifetime award from the Indiana Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration. He was also an active supporter of Business Professionals of America and for over 20 years judged the Human Resources Management contest.
Mr. Roeder was preceded in death by his father Robert Carl Roeder and his mother Mildred Marie Detroy Roeder Esparza. He is survived by his brother Richard Allen Roeder, his sister Janice Marie Roeder Johnsen and his half-sister Julie Esparza.
Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Anne (Nasser) Roeder. He is also survived by their two children, Gretchen Marie Roeder Holquist and Jeffrey Robert Roeder and their respective spouses, Corey Holquist and Ramie Roeder. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren, Jeremy, Ryan and Michelle Holquist and Dagny and Carter Roeder.
All services and visitations will be finalized as travel restrictions are amended so that we can gather together to celebrate an extraordinary life. Events will happen both in Indianapolis and at the University of Southern Indiana. Memorial contributions can be made to First Day of School Foundation Roeder Endowment, PO Box 4069, Hamilton, NJ 08610, the University of Southern Indiana Foundation, 8600 University Blvd., Evansville, IN 47712, or St. Monica Catholic Church, 6131 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN. 46228.
The family has established an email address to share stories of Bob until we are gathered together. Please send your favorites to [email protected] for us to enjoy now, and for our future generations to appreciate.
A complete obituary and an opportunity to share comments is available at www.flannerbuchanan.com/obit.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020