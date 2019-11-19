|
|
Robert Cales
Indianapolis - Robert "Bob" Daniel Cales, 67, of Indianapolis, passed away November 16, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 6131 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46228. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.. Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
