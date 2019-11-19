Services
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
(317) 257-4271
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Monica Catholic Church
6131 Michigan Rd.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Monica Catholic Church
6131 Michigan Rd.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Cales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Cales Obituary
Robert Cales

Indianapolis - Robert "Bob" Daniel Cales, 67, of Indianapolis, passed away November 16, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 6131 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46228. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.. Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.FeeneyHornakKeystone.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -