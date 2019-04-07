Resources
Hilton Head Island, SC - Robert (Bob) Carl Lindenschmidt, 92 of Hilton Head Island, SC, formally of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on April 2, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Bob was born April 7, 1926 in Evansville, IN to Albert and Leona Lindenschmidt. He graduated from Butler University and became the owner of Keystone Pharmacy in Indianapolis. Bob completed his career as a community pharmacist. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing bridge.

Bob and his wife, Mary Lou, spent their retirement on Sweetwater Lake in Nineveh, IN, where they enjoyed time with their children and grandchildren. Bob spent the last 2 years of his life with family on Hilton Head Island. He was married to Mary Lou Sykes for 62 years before her death in 2014. Bob is survived by children; Bob (Elsa) Lindenschmidt, John (Valerie) Lindenschmidt, Ann (Dennis) Ittenbach; 5 grandchildren, Evan, Kelsey, Matthew, Allison, Alexander, step grandchild Adam and brother Charles.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Nineveh, IN, at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019
