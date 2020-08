Robert Carl RichardsonRobert C. Richardson 8/30/40~7/22/20 was born in Indianapolis, IN to late parents John and Lucille Richardson, married 55 years to Harriett Harper Richardson and father to Bryan Anthony Richardson (wife Tracy); Surrogate father to Jennifer Neal Clark and Jeremy Robert Neal. An army Vietnam vet, he retired from UPS after 25 yrs as Senior VP of HR. Survived by grandchildren Brandon, Bria, Bryan II, Bryce, Brayden Richardson and great grandson Mason Rivera. Sibling to Arthur, Ethel Mae Bolden, Lester, Ed and Lucien "Corky". Preceded in death by John Jr., Herman and Martha. A link to view virtual service and full obit on Crown Hill Facebook and website dignitymemorial.com after 8.9.20