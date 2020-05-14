Robert Charles Scherer
Indianapolis - 94, of Indianapolis, departed this life Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born August 27, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Matthew and Frances (Cerny) Scherer. He was a graduate of St. Philip High School in Chicago, and then enlisted in the United States Navy. Bob proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theatre.
He worked for Deluxe Check Printers, then owned and operated Indiana Jeweler Supply until his retirement in 1998. He was a longtime member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Indianapolis.
Bob was preceded in death by his first wife of 56 years, Elvira (Peterson) Scherer in 2005, and then his second wife of seven years, Eunice (McCloud) Scherer in 2019. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy Siwek, Mildred Nawrot, Harold Scherer and Fr. Philip Roy Scherer.
Bob is survived by his loving children, Carol (Ken) Robertson, Bryan Scherer and Douglas (Marilyn) Scherer; his beloved grandchildren, Jennifer (Bob) Stacy, Kimberly (Greg Price) Grant, Julia (RJ) Gargas and Allison Scherer and great-grandson, Patrick Nelson.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 2:00pm on Tuesday, May 19th at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2:00 pm.
Interment follows at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis. Please note that with respect to government mandates, social distancing will be exercised during Bob's final services. Live streaming instructions can be found at: www.leppertmortuary.com
The family wishes to thank St. Vincent's Hospice and the staff at Traditions of North Willow for the kind and compassionate care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in his name to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences are available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020.