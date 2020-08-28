1/1
Robert Christian Roehling
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Christian Roehling

Indianapolis - Robert Christian Roehling, 94, of Indianapolis, passed away on August 27, 2020. He was born on October 23,1925 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Christian and Louise (Hohlt) Roehling.

He was a lifelong member of Friedens United Church of Christ; Prospect Masonic Lodge, Marion County Greenhouse Growers Association, and Indianapolis Vegetable Growers.

He was a Bluff Road vegetable grower on the farm started by his parents in 1924 for more than 70 years. He enjoyed socializing and playing cards with his lifelong Southside friends. He loved watching and reading Westerns. He was a devoted caregiver for his wife, Maxine, during her 25 year struggle with Parkinson's disease. He was generous, loving, kind, friendly and loved his family.

He is survived by his children, Suzanne Roehling Heller (Steve) and Steven Roehling; grandson Chris Ward; two great-grandchildren Andee and Malia Ward. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Maxine (Simmons) Roehling; and brother, Alvin.

Visitation will be from 1:00 - 4:00 Sunday at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Monday, August 31, 2020.

Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens United Church of Christ and/or the German American Klub of Indianapolis.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved