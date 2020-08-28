Robert Christian Roehling
Indianapolis - Robert Christian Roehling, 94, of Indianapolis, passed away on August 27, 2020. He was born on October 23,1925 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Christian and Louise (Hohlt) Roehling.
He was a lifelong member of Friedens United Church of Christ; Prospect Masonic Lodge, Marion County Greenhouse Growers Association, and Indianapolis Vegetable Growers.
He was a Bluff Road vegetable grower on the farm started by his parents in 1924 for more than 70 years. He enjoyed socializing and playing cards with his lifelong Southside friends. He loved watching and reading Westerns. He was a devoted caregiver for his wife, Maxine, during her 25 year struggle with Parkinson's disease. He was generous, loving, kind, friendly and loved his family.
He is survived by his children, Suzanne Roehling Heller (Steve) and Steven Roehling; grandson Chris Ward; two great-grandchildren Andee and Malia Ward. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Maxine (Simmons) Roehling; and brother, Alvin.
Visitation will be from 1:00 - 4:00 Sunday at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Monday, August 31, 2020.
Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens United Church of Christ and/or the German American Klub of Indianapolis.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com