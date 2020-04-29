|
Robert (Bob) Clark Pardue Jr.
Robert (Bob) Clark Pardue Jr., age 72 passed away Friday April 24 with his wife of nearly 37 years, Deborah (Brown) Pardue, by his side. He is survived by his children, Robert W. Pardue (Sarah), Stephanie M. Link (Ray) and Sarah L. Brennan (Ryan), three grandchildren, Isaiah and Adriana Link, and June Brennan. Bob is also survived by his brothers William and Bruce (Candy).
Bob was born on April 20, 1948 and raised in Indianapolis, graduating from Warren Central High School. Bob went to work for Indiana Bell, before heading off to the U.S. Army and ultimately Vietnam in the summer of 1969. Bob and Debby married on April 30, 1983. Bob took early retirement from the Bell System (now AT&T) phone company and went on to run his own home repair business. He was a craftsman and perfectionist who had a heart for helping people, so this was truly his calling. He repaired many homes, often for just what people could afford.
Bob was a long-time member of Tabernacle Presbyterian Church (TAB) where he served over 30 years in their media ministry. He took several trips to Zimnicea, Romania to help build and support the church TAB helped build there.
Bob was a long-term member of Sportliners Model Airplane Club. He spent most of his life building model airplanes from scratch and flying them. Bob also earned his private pilot's license.
He became part of Rock Steady Boxing in 2007, attending the Parkinson's classes there for over 8 years. He and Debby made many friends there who became like family.
Bob was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, faithful friend and a man of God. Because of the current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Bob at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Presbyterian Church or Rock Steady Boxing of Indianapolis. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020