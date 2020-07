Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Coffin Sr.



Coatesville - Robert Coffin Sr. 96 passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Robert was born on January 12, 1924. He is survived by his wife: Audrey B. Coffin, son: Robert Coffin II, and daughter: Kimberly K. Coffin. Robert was preceded in death by his daughter: Bonnie Sue Coffin. Robert proudly served in the Armed Forces.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store