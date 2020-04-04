|
|
Robert "Bob" "Cubby" W. Read
Indianapolis - Robert W. Read, 68, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away March 28, 2020. He was born on March 27, 1952 to the late Robert E. and Jayne M. Payne Read in Berwyn, IL. Bob is survived by his sister, Jayne Harstad, two nephews, and one niece. He is also survived by his friends and caregivers, Pam and Dale Wagner, and his four-legged best friend, Elvis. To read Bob's complete life story visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020