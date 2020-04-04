Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Read
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Cubby" W. "Bob" Read

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Cubby" W. "Bob" Read Obituary
Robert "Bob" "Cubby" W. Read

Indianapolis - Robert W. Read, 68, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away March 28, 2020. He was born on March 27, 1952 to the late Robert E. and Jayne M. Payne Read in Berwyn, IL. Bob is survived by his sister, Jayne Harstad, two nephews, and one niece. He is also survived by his friends and caregivers, Pam and Dale Wagner, and his four-legged best friend, Elvis. To read Bob's complete life story visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -