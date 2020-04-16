|
Robert D. Briles
Indianapolis - 78, passed away abruptly on April 7, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis on March 10, 1942, to Russell C. and Carol L. Briles. They and his beloved sister, Miriam, preceded him in death.
Known by many as Bob or Bobby D. or Rob or B2 (or just "Square"), he was often called a "prince" of a guy: friendly, calm, stoic, productive and immensely generous.
Bob is survived by his loving cousins, scores of personal and professional friends, and the entire congregation of the Indianapolis East Tenth United Methodist Church, where he served as treasurer. After receiving his Bachelor's Degree and doing Graduate work at Indiana University, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Early in his life, he was a CPA at the George S. Olive firm in Indianapolis. Later, he became a securities broker and trader at Traub & Co. Finally, he spent most of his business career as a Vice President and client financial advisor for David A. Noyes & Co., retiring last year. He was a devoted fan (as well as a wise monitor) of CNBC's economic broadcasts, including especially those of analyst Jim Kramer.
Bob constantly gave thanks for the beauty of the natural world, and his favorite time of year was spring. He celebrated the grace and independence of all cats. Spying a hawk soaring overhead—or even roosting briefly near him—he always exclaimed that his gladdened heart was suddenly beating faster.
Throughout many decades, he loved watching movies, especially in Indianapolis theaters, with his best friend (and caregiver during his recent illness), Dr. Dennis Petrie.
In this time of world malaise, Bob Briles's funeral must regrettably be minimal, brief, and safely private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley Brothers Mortuary (www.shirleybrothers.com). A public memorial service will be planned later with the kind assistance of Rev. Darren Cushman Wood.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020