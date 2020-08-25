1/1
Robert D. "Bobby" Fraley
1956 - 2020
Robert D. "Bobby" Fraley

Indianapolis - 64, passed away August 24, 2020. He was born May 10, 1956 in Richmond, IN, to Fred and Deloris Fraley. Bobby was a graduate of Carmel High School. He married Karen S. Owens, July 27, 1974, and was a self-employed concrete contractor. Bobby was a devoted husband and father, and a longtime member of Christian Tabernacle.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Christian Tabernacle, 802 S. Franklin Rd., with funeral services there Friday at 1:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Karen S. Fraley; children, Amy L. Howell and Douglas J. Fraley; grandchildren, Austin A. Howell, Clayton J. Fraley, Summer N. Fraley and Colton M. Fraley; father, Fred Fraley (Edith); brother, Joe Fraley; sisters, Jeannie Bryson (Rick) and Becky Van Slyke (Kenny); and sisters-in-law, Judy Fraley and Terry Fraley. He was Papaw and Uncle Bobby to many. Bobby's mother, Deloris Fraley; and two brothers, Larry Fraley and Steve Fraley, preceded him in death. Memorial contributions are suggested to Christian Tabernacle School, 802 S. Franklin Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46239. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
