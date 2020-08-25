Robert D. "Bobby" Fraley
Indianapolis - 64, passed away August 24, 2020. He was born May 10, 1956 in Richmond, IN, to Fred and Deloris Fraley. Bobby was a graduate of Carmel High School. He married Karen S. Owens, July 27, 1974, and was a self-employed concrete contractor. Bobby was a devoted husband and father, and a longtime member of Christian Tabernacle.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Christian Tabernacle, 802 S. Franklin Rd., with funeral services there Friday at 1:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Karen S. Fraley; children, Amy L. Howell and Douglas J. Fraley; grandchildren, Austin A. Howell, Clayton J. Fraley, Summer N. Fraley and Colton M. Fraley; father, Fred Fraley (Edith); brother, Joe Fraley; sisters, Jeannie Bryson (Rick) and Becky Van Slyke (Kenny); and sisters-in-law, Judy Fraley and Terry Fraley. He was Papaw and Uncle Bobby to many. Bobby's mother, Deloris Fraley; and two brothers, Larry Fraley and Steve Fraley, preceded him in death. Memorial contributions are suggested to Christian Tabernacle School, 802 S. Franklin Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46239. www.shirleybrothers.com
.