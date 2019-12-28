Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan-Carmel
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan-Carmel
Robert D. Grimm

Carmel - Robert D. "Bob" Grimm, 67 of Carmel, joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 27, 2019. Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday, Jan. 2 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where celebration of life services will be at 1:00 pm Friday, Jan 3.

Bob is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Bobby (Alix) Grimm and Erin Renee Grimm; grandchildren, Caleb, Reagan, and Brooks Grimm; mother, Alice Grimm; sister, Kathy (Lynn) Schultz.

In lieu of flowers or cards, Bob would value donations to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com for Bob's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
