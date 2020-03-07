|
|
Robert D. Grover
Greenwood, IN - Robert D. Grover 79 of Greenwood, IN passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Kyler Smith will conduct a service on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Friends may call Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5PM until 7PM at the mortuary and Tuesday from 1PM till service time. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. A complete obituary maybe viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020