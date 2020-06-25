Robert D. Hanes
Robert D. Hanes

Robert Hanes was called home to be with our Lord on June 23, 2020.

Visitation will begin at 2:30p on July 11th at Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. A service will begin at 4:30p.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
02:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
JUL
11
Service
04:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
