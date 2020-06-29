Robert D. Hanes
Robert Hanes, the patriarch of Central Indiana Dale Carnegie for the last 62 years, died peacefully on June 23, 2020,
Visitation will begin at 2:30p with a service starting at 4:30p on July 11 at Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for an extended obituary and to sign the online guest register.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.