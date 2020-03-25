|
Robert D. "Robbie" Riedling
Indianapolis - Robbie Riedling passed away Sun, Mar 22, 2020. Robbie is survived by children: Allison (Travis) Smith and Kyle Riedling; 3 grandchildrenfather: John J. Riedling; siblings: Eric (Jessica) Riedling, Lonnie Morton and Charlee (Brian) Bernard; former spouse Kristi (Steve) Ross. In keeping with the Governor's orders regarding the Coronavirus, private family services will be held. Please see www.sealsfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
