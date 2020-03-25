Services
Robert D. "Robbie" Riedling


1971 - 2020
Indianapolis - Robbie Riedling passed away Sun, Mar 22, 2020. Robbie is survived by children: Allison (Travis) Smith and Kyle Riedling; 3 grandchildrenfather: John J. Riedling; siblings: Eric (Jessica) Riedling, Lonnie Morton and Charlee (Brian) Bernard; former spouse Kristi (Steve) Ross. In keeping with the Governor's orders regarding the Coronavirus, private family services will be held. Please see www.sealsfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
