Robert Dairle "Bob" Biddle
Plainfield - Robert Dairle "Bob" Biddle, 78 of Plainfield, passed away on February 14, 2020 in his residence. He was born in Rensselaer, Indiana to the late Dairle and Dorothy Fletemeyer Biddle. He married Georgianna Noggle on May 14, 1966; she survives. Bob was a US Army Veteran. He was a founder of Professional Garage Door in 1981. Bob is survived by his wife Georgianna; Children: Andy Biddle, Mike Biddle (Julie) and Brad Biddle. Brother: David Biddle (Helen). Sister: Linda Moore (Tom). Grandchildren: Brandi Johnson, Alexa Biddle, Drew Biddle, Karlie Biddle, Adam Biddle and Taylor Anne Biddle. Great Grandchildren: Caleb Johnson, Crosby Kelly and Reagan Kelly. He was preceded in death by his sister: Nancy Shanley. Funeral services will be held on Friday February 21, 2020 at 12 noon in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield with entombment to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday February 20, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wheeler Mission at www.wheelermission.org Online condolences can be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020