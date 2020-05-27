Robert Dale Wright
Robert Dale Wright, age 96, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Greenwood, Indiana. He was born on February 21, 1924 in Blackford County, Indiana to Gerald and Mabel (Harris) Wright. Robert moved to Shirley, Indiana and graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1942. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific theater during World War II. Robert married Dorothy Bernice (Milner) on March 6, 1945. Upon his return from military service he attended Taylor University earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. Robert also did graduate work at American University in Washington, D.C. and Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. He earned a Masters of Theology degree at Butler University. Robert began his pastoral ministry as a Methodist minister in 1951 and served numerous churches throughout Pennsylvania and Indiana for 51 years.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bernice, grandson Eric Wright, and siblings Betty Delph, Mary McDaniel, Vivian Jordan, Janet Ramsey, Eugene Wright and Byron Wright. He is survived by his four children, son Max (Lea) Wright of Anderson; daughter Susan (Michael) Bennett of Greenfield, daughter Joan McCauley of Greenwood and daughter Donna Franklin of Fishers. Robert is also survived by sisters Jeanie Collier of Greenfield and Beverly Messick of Rimrock, Arizona, and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at McCray Cemetery in Wilkinson. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Zionsville United Methodist Church, 9644 Whitestown Rd., Zionsville, IN 46077.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 28, 2020.