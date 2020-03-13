Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Robert Daugherty Obituary
Robert Daugherty

Indianapolis - Robert G. Daugherty, 89, of Indianapolis, passed away on March 13, 2020. He was born on May 30, 1930 in Indianapolis, IN to the late John and Bonnie Hommel Daugherty. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War. He was married on September 26,1953 to Dolores J. Parrish for 62 years and had 3 children. He was previously employed as a Surveyor with IPL and retired after 36 years. He joined the American Legion in 1964 and was an active member for 56 years holding the positions of IPL Post 300 Commander, District Commander and State Vice Commander. He was also a member of the 40 and 8. His hobbies were bowling and fishing. Survivors include 3 children, Deborah M. Fouts, Robin M. (Edward) Ryan and Robert G. Daugherty II, 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores J. Daugherty and 7 siblings. Visitation will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Funeral Service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 17 at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
