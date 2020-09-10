Robert Del Moore
Carmel - Robert Del Moore, 67, of Carmel, passed away on September 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was the second of six sons born to Patricia Anne (Kinney) and Wade Hampton Moore Jr. in Cleveland, Ohio. Bob graduated from North Olmsted High School in 1971 and received degrees in business from Oral Roberts University and higher education administration from Oklahoma State University.
Bob moved to Indianapolis in 1978 to accept a position as senior vice president at United Student Aid Funds. His ambitious work ethic and well-earned respect from his coworkers led to a long, successful career at USA Group, Bank One, and JP Morgan Chase, before he retired in 2005. Finding retirement didn't suit him, he founded Chateau Kitchens & Home Remodeling in 2005 with his wife, Brynn.
Bob was led throughout his life by his faith in his Savior Jesus Christ. Bob was known for his quiet but significant influence on many lives, his generosity, his leadership skills, and his record wins of the Carmel 4th of July parade float contest. He excelled at nearly everything he ever tried, from high school football to wildlife photography. He loved to travel and hiked the Grand Canyon four times. Bob was a planner and a visionary at his core, never one to be constrained by how it's always been done. This ability to think outside the box served him well in career and life and blessed all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his wife, Brynn Boyd Moore; his four children, Kimberly (Todd) Waggoner, Jason Moore, Jessica Moore, and Stephen Moore; his stepdaughters, Emley (Grant) Kirsh and Merrin (Greg) Mills; his seven grandchildren, Grayson, Anna, Parker, Hayden, Zoe, Brogan, and Louisa; his five brothers, Bill, Jim, Jon, Dave, and Dan; and his beloved cat, Tiger.
Friends and family are invited to visiting hours from 11:30 to 2:30 on Friday, September 18 at Northview Church, 12900 Hazel Dell Parkway, Carmel, with a memorial service to follow at 3 o'clock in the afternoon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org
